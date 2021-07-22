Zimstat, partners collaborate on Covid-19 household impact survey

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) and the World Bank, have joined hands with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to conduct a survey that measures the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s households.

The survey tracks in real time the socio-economic, and welfare impact of Covid-19 pandemic on households in Zimbabwe.

A virtual dissemination workshop would be convened tomorrow to share the key findings of the Zimbabwe Poverty Update (2017-2019) and the 2021 Rapid- Poverty, Incomes, Consumption and Expenditure Survey (PICES) Round 3 Survey Results.

“The Covid-19 pandemic created an urgent need for timely information to help monitor and mitigate the socio-economic impact of the crisis. The information is essential for the formulation and implementation of safety nets for the vulnerable population in Zimbabwe,” said the World Bank country office in a pre-event notice.

“Responding to this need, Zimstat, together with the World Bank (funded by Zimref) and Unicef, designed a high-frequency telephone survey of households to measure the socio-economic impact of Covid-19.”

Four rounds of data collection have already been completed so far, according to the World Bank, with plans for five more rounds of survey.

Tomorrow’s event will see Zimstat presenting on the key findings of the third-round survey conducted from December 2020 to March 2021.