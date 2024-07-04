ZimStat to embark on mapping exercise for economic census

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) is set to embark on a comprehensive mapping exercise in preparation for the 2025 Economic Census. The mapping exercise for the 2025 Economic Census begins on July 8 and runs until October 31.

This initiative aims to accurately determine the locations and boundaries of Business Enumeration Areas (BEAs), small geographic units comprising a prescribed number of establishments, to create employment opportunities and gather more robust data on these areas. The mapping exercise is expected to have far-reaching benefits, including creating employment opportunities for data collectors and enumerators.

Moreover, the endeavour will enhance the accuracy and reliability of economic data, providing policymakers with a solid foundation for informed decision-making. By conducting this exercise, ZimStat seeks to strengthen its data collection capabilities and provide a more detailed understanding of Zimbabwe’s economic landscape.

The 2025 Economic Census is a critical undertaking that will provide a comprehensive snapshot of the country’s economic performance. The census will gather data on various economic indicators, including business demographics, employment, production, and trade. The information gathered will be used to inform evidence-based policy decisions, drive economic development, and promote sustainable growth.

By investing in this mapping exercise, ZimStat is demonstrating its commitment to providing high-quality data that will support Zimbabwe’s economic prosperity. In a statement, ZimStat public relations and communications manager Ms Mercy Chidemo said the mapping exercise aims to determine the location of establishments and collect basic identification details.

“We will be conducting the mapping exercise for the 2025 Economic Census from July 8 to October 31, 2024. The mapping exercise entails subdividing the country into small geographic units called Business Enumeration Areas (BEAs), with a prescribed number of establishments,” she said. Ms Chidemo said the team will go around checking the name of the establishment, address of the establishment, registered name of the establishment, trading name of the establishment, name of establishment owner, and establishment location code, to ensure accurate and reliable data collection.

“Creation of BEAs is being done in preparation for the Economic Census data collection exercise which is expected to commence in April 2025 and end in June 2026. The mapping exercise is going to be conducted under the provisions of the Census and Statistics Act chapter 10:29, with the collected information treated as strictly confidential and used for statistical purposes only,” she said.

Ms Chidemo appealed for full cooperation from all stakeholders, including businesses, households and communities, to ensure the success of the mapping exercise. — @Lo7246Lovelyn