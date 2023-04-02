Zimstat to release crime stats

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) is expected to release the country’s crime statistics for the last quarter of 2022 tomorrow as police arrest five suspects in connection with armed robbery where more than US$30 000 was stolen.

In a statement on Friday, Zimstat said the statistics will be released virtually at 10AM via ZOOM.

The agency is mandated to release important national statistics.

“Come join us for the virtual dissemination of 2022 4th quarter crime statistics,” reads the statement posted by the agency.

Armed robbery and murder have been the crimes of concern in the country lately.

Police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of five suspects in connection with armed robbery in Harare where the accused got away with more than US$30 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said cops arrested Godknows Mukavi (35), Charles Muzvidzwa (45), Tatenda Madzudzo (28), Munyaradzi Gumbo (42) and Happiness Mutsago (41) in connection with two cases of armed robbery.

The accused are linked with robbery at Koala Estate on 13 September 2022 and another at Goodhope Farm, Mt Hampden on 13 February 2023.

“At Koala Park Estate, the suspects, who were wearing orange work-suits had initially posed as cellphone network providers who had come to survey for a place to put a network booster. They attacked the employees who were working in wheat fields and stole US$30 000-00 cash, several cellphones, a Toyota Land cruiser vehicle registration number AAV2589 and an Isuzu vehicle,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said in February, Mukavi posed as a customer who intended to hire a truck at N Richards shops along Harare-Bulawayo Road to carry potatoes from Goodhope Farm to Mbare Musika.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect hired a truck driver driving a Hino Dutro truck and instructed him to drive and pick Muzvidzwa, after claiming he was the owner of the farm where he intended to buy the potatoes.

He said Muzvidzwa produced an unidentified pistol, pointed it at the complainant and ordered him to comply with their orders before they robbed him of US$20 cash and An Itel cellphone.

“They ordered him to jump onto the back of the truck. One of the suspects took charge of the truck and proceeded to Goodhope Farm where they captured the farm security officer and the farm manager and stole two cellphones and US$1 500 cash, posing as police officers who were on an operation targeting illegal drug dealers,” he said.

“The suspects then tied the two farm workers and ordered them onto the back of the truck. The suspects later drove off from the farm after efforts to call the farm owner, who was not at the farm failed.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects dumped the complainants and the truck at Africa Unit Square at about 11pm.

He said police investigation led to Mukavi’s arrest and he implicated the other four.

“Detectives tracked the other suspects who were on their way to Banket where they intended to commit another robbery, leading to their arrest at Mbare Musika and recovered a 9mm FN Browning pistol with a magazine of 11 rounds of ammunition, two pellet guns, a cutting torch, capsule explosive, a capped explosive fused cable, four pairs of handcuffs, a pack of tyre cables from the suspects. Investigations are in progress with a view of clearing more robbery cases committed by the suspects,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the Zimbabwe Republic Police will not tire until all robbery suspects are brought to book.

