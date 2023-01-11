ZimStats conducts quarterly labor force survey

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has begun a quarterly labor-force survey (QLFS) household listing to facilitate selection of households that will be covered in the Quarterly Labour-Force Survey.

The exercise runs up to 17 January in all provinces.

“The Quarterly Labour-Force Survey, conducted under the Census and Statistics Act [Chapter 10:29] of 2007, provides high-frequency labor market statistics to inform policy formulation, decision making, human capital development strategies and compilation of Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among other key uses,” said Zimstat in a statement.

The survey also provides key labor market indicators, which include employment levels, both formal and informal, unemployment, labor underutilization, income levels, labor migration, and job losses.

The statistics agency said the information to be provided will be strictly confidential and used solely for statistical purposes. It appealed for cooperation from all households during the course of the exercise.

Zimstat periodically conducts various surveys countywide such as the Micro, Small to Medium Enterprises (MSMES) industry survey, and agriculture and livestock survey (ALS) and compiles a database of all the business enterprises and establishments operating in different sectors of the economy.