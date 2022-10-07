ZimStats to conduct agriculture and livestock survey

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) plans to carry out a 14-day Agriculture and Livestock Survey (ALS) to collect agriculture production data for the 2021/2022 agriculture season.

The exercise is set to run between 10-24 October countrywide. The Agriculture and Livestock Survey is conducted under the provisions of the Census and Statistics Act [Chapter 10:29].

The ALS is an annual survey, which consists of nine modules and conducted at different times of the year in line with the agriculture season.

Some of the modules are conducted quarterly while others are conducted annually.

The main objective of the Survey is to produce statistics on crop output, ascertain the quantity and value of crop inputs used and also access to agriculture loans. Information on employment and earnings will also be collected.

The exercise will target large scale commercial farms, small scale commercial farms, communal lands, old resettlement schemes (models A, B1, B2 and E) and A1 and A2 farms.