ZimTalent skits competition kicks off in Byo

THE second season of ZimTalent Skits Competition has kicked off, with the famous talent factory, ZimTalent TV set to visit different provinces scouting for new groups to compete.

To start the second season, the ZimTalent TV crew will be in Bulawayo today. Unheralded filmmakers, actors, and producers have been invited to audition to be part of the second season of the arts talent scouting mission.

ZimTalent projects manager, Nomagugu ‘Noma Nyce’ Ncube said following the success of the first edition of the skits competition which concluded last week in Harare, they are ready to give other groups a chance to compete for the grand prize which will be doubled from US$1 000 to US$2 000.

The winners will also get a deal to record a movie that will be sponsored and produced by ZimTalent TV.

Noma Nyce said their aim in the second edition is to include more groups from different provinces and give unheralded filmmakers and actors a chance to make a name for themselves in the film industry.

“After the conclusion of the first edition of the skits competition, we’ve been getting calls from different people around the country who’re interested in being part of the show. So we’ve decided to go to different provinces scouting for diverse groups to be part of the second edition.

“We’ve decided to start with Bulawayo and thereafter, we’ll go to Gweru. From there, we’ll travel to places like Mutare,” she said.

Like the previous edition, Noma Nyce said after they sign up groups for the competition, they will invite audiences to select the best three groups that will then battle it out in the finals that will be staged in August.

“Our aim is to stage the finals in August. So, after the auditions, groups will be tasked with doing skits that will be voted for by the public. We’ll then advance to the next round until we reach the finals in August.”

