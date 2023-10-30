ZimTrade capacitates honey producers in Matabeleland for export markets

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

NATIONAL trade development and promotion organization ZimTrade is working with communities in Matabeleland North to develop capacities to produce honey for exports.

The organisation said on its X (Twitter) handle that honey is a viable option which can help rural communities to contribute towards export growth while improving their livelihoods.

Early this year, ZimTrade revealed that it is working on establishing honey clusters in Matabeleland North and Bulawayo provinces in a bid to increase output for the export market.

In 2022, ZimTrade developed a similar cluster in the Mashonaland region and this year the focus is on the Matabeleland region.

Given the growing global demand for honey and other organic produce, ZimTrade has indicated that there is a higher potential for business from the two Matabeleland provinces to bolster production.

Already several players in both provinces are into beekeeping and what they need is assistance to structure their business and consolidate growth with more established players.

The increase in the number of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and other related diseases worldwide has challenged the global food industry to embrace better substitutes for oils, starches and more specifically, sugar.

More health-conscious consumers now opt for natural sugars such as honey in place of artificial sweeteners because of the health benefits that are associated with them.

“Honey is a viable option to integrate rural communities into mainstream export business. We are developing capacities of communities in Matabeleland North to produce certified organic honey that will compete in regional and international markets,” said ZimTrade on its X handle.

