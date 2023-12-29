ZimTrade equips companies with exhibition skills

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

NATIONAL trade development and promotion body ZimTrade has begun equipping local firms on various exhibiting skills as it plans to take on board companies to several outward and trade fair exhibitions earmarked for 2024.

Over the years, the trade promotion body has been facilitating the participation of local firms in international trade exhibitions in the process raising the profile of Zimbabwean products and generating interest from markets around the world.

ZimTrade is seeking to grow exports from US$7 billion this year to US$14 billion by 2030 as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

It is in this context that Zimtrade Southern Region manager Mrs Jackie Nyathi recently told the media that they are training local firms on participating in exhibitions such as Zambia Agricultural Show and the Botswana Global expo.

Already, about ten firms have been trained for the Fruit Logistica set for Germany in February.

She said preparations for the exhibitions include identifying products that have potential for a certain market and identifying gaps on what needs to be improved from past exhibitions.

ZimTrade is a trade development body, which is mandated to energise Zimbabwe’s export growth and provide services to Zimbabwe’s exporting community so as to enhance global competitiveness.

“We have a number of international exhibitions lined up, in February we will be in Germany with the Fruit Logistica. It is a big event with potential to clinch horticulture deals. Already we have started preparations and about ten companies that are into horticulture will be exhibiting there,” said Mrs Nyathi.

The 2024 Fruit Logistica will be held from February 7 to 9, 2024 in Germany.

Mrs Nyathi said ZimTrade also uses the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as a platform to introduce companies to an exhibiting environment

“We will also have around 20 to 25 companies going for the Zambia Agric Commercial show, companies that will be going to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a business forum. We have the Global Expo which happens in October in Gaborone, Botswana, where we usually take 23 to 25 companies,” she said.

Mrs Nyathi added that ZimTrade selects companies based on what would be on demand in the market.

For instance, she said for the Botswana exhibition, they target locals which are into building and construction material suppliers and processed foods companies. —@SikhulekelaniM1