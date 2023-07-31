ZimTrade escalates hunt for markets in Middle East

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE national trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, is intensifying its hunt for potential markets in the Middle East for Zimbabwean products as it is scanning the market.

This is part of the organisation’s drive to diversify and grow exports regionally and internationally leveraging on the country’s economic diplomacy.

Zimbabwean exporters have an opportunity to supply an array of products in sectors such as household and office furniture, horticulture, meat, essential oils, pharmaceuticals products and services.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said based on the Trade Map, Qatar imported products worth around US$31,03 billion in 2022 and major supplying countries were China, United States of America, China, India, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Türkiye, Switzerland and Japan.

Mr Majuru said figures available on Trade Map show that imports of furniture such as bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and luminaires as well as lighting fittings have grown in Qatar, from around US$781 million in 2017 to US$1,1 billion in 2022.

“Considering the competition in this sector, Zimbabwean exporters can ride on unique products, particularly those made using indigenous timber. Zimbabwe boasts of abundant timber resources with high quality hardwoods such as teak and mukwa,” he said.

“These are used on most of the highly sought-after and luxurious furniture products that fetch higher prices in Qatar.”

This year, the trade promotion body has lined up close to 20 global outward seller and inward seller exhibition missions including to non-traditional markets.

The essence of the missions is to create more exposure for Zimbabwean products and stimulate sustained interest from the region and abroad.

Next month the trade body is facilitating 30 companies to exhibit at the Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show (ZACS). The show will be held in Lusaka from 2 to 7 August under the theme “Inclusive Economic Transformation.” The aim is to showcase local products that have export potential.

“Zimbabwean companies participating at ZACS are drawn from sectors with huge potential for growth of exports to Zambia. These include fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs and implements, leather and leather products, protective clothing, building and construction,” said Mr Majuru.

The service sector will also be represented by companies in engineering service, finance, insurance and education.

ZimTrade said the companies are drawn from different provinces including Bulawayo and other Matabeleland provinces. “Ahead of Zimbabwe’s participation at ZACS, we visited Triple Tee Safety to better understand their diversification drive.

“They are one of the 30 companies exhibiting under our banner at ZACS. We are assisting them to grow their market share in the region,” said ZimTrade on its Twitter handle. — @SikhulekelaniM1