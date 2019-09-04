ZimTrade exporters’ conference moves to Byo

Business Reporter

BULAWAYO will for the first time host this year’s ZimTrade Annual Exporters’ Conference and Exporter of the Year Awards from 10-11 October.

The event will take place under the theme, “Rethink, Reform, Export!” and is set to bring together Government, exporters, industry players, academia, researchers and sector experts to discuss best approaches aimed at addressing challenges faced by local businesses.

According to ZimTrade, foreign delegates will also attend and share ideas that will boost exports of local industries. The platform will also draft key industry-driven outcomes emanating from issues raised for debate.

“These resolutions will inform engagement activities that ZimTrade will use to facilitate the improvement of Zimbabwe’s export capacity and the ease of doing export business,” said ZimTrade.

International speakers, Dr Ashraf Mahate, a United Arab Emirates-based trade and export market development expert and Brands South Africa top executive, Thulisile Manzini, will be among the key presenters, it said.

In line with Government’s devolution drive, the national trade development and promotion agency resolved to bring the conference to Bulawayo, a move that is also informed by the potential that Bulawayo represents as an industrial hub which has been declared a Special Economic Zone.

“The conference aims to foster dialogue and linkages between delegates and business leaders from different sectors who will come together to come up with solutions that will improve Zimbabwe’s trade balance,” said ZimTrade.

“To expose local exporters to opportunities in international markets, the exporters’ conference will be followed by a buyer-seller meeting scheduled for 11 October.

“Delegates will also benefit from engagements with several regional and international speakers who have been invited to share their knowledge and experiences.”

During the event, export opportunities and entry requirements from different global markets will be presented by buyers from Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Namibia, Mozambique, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom. Botswana presents export opportunities for fast-moving consumer goods such dairy products, confectionaries, condiments and cordials, while the DRC offers potential for tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes, meat and edible meat, sugar, cereals, cotton, vegetables, fats and oils, nuts and fresh fruits.

Namibia offers a market for Zimbabwean products in the mining, tourism, fishing, manufacturing and agriculture sectors. Horticultural produce such as fine beans, mange tout and sugar snap peas, berries, baby vegetables and chillies, have potential to perform well on the Namibian market.

Mozambique offers opportunities in sectors such as clothing and textiles, agriculture inputs and implements, processed foods and mining supplies. The UK and UAE have a market for value-added horticultural produce such as mange tout peas and black fermented tea.

Other products such as diamonds, jewellery and sculptures can perform well in the UK and UAE markets.

At the close of the event, ZimTrade said leading exporters from diverse categories will be recognised for their efforts and successes in reaching markets beyond the country’s borders.