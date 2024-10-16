ZimTrade hosts buyers’ seminar in Bulawayo to boost Zimbabwean exports

Sikhulekelani Moyo – [email protected]

ZIMTRADE is today hosting a buyers’ seminar in Bulawayo.

Buyers from local, regional and international markets are attending the event, which is running under the theme: “Qala/ Tanga/ Sart. ”

Running on the sidelines of the Export Week, it seeks to provide a networking platform between buyers and producers.

In his remarks, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador Albert Chimbiri said the seminar represents a milestone in Zimbabwe’s ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations, foster economic growth, and expand Zimbabwe’s global market presence.

He applauded ZimTrade for tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to promote Zimbabwean exports in the international markets.

“The expansion of this year’s programme into a full Export Week is a clear indication of the increasing importance of our export sector and the growing interest from buyers across the country, region and the global world,” said Amb Chimbindi.

“It is encouraging to see how far this initiative has come since the successful hosting of the inaugural Buyer’s Seminar in Bulawayo in 2019.”

The Export Week provides engagements that are part of efforts by the national trade development and promotion agency to create strong linkages between Zimbabwean exporters and leading buyers across the world.

Zimbabwe is on an aggressive drive to grow its export earnings as it transforms the economy towards an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Riding on the conducive ease of doing business climate ushered in by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, local businesses have ramped up production and are embracing innovation and technology to enhance quality standards and achieve global competitiveness.

The international buyers, who started by conducting company visits to appreciate the local manufacturing sector, are drawn from United Kingdom, Zambia, Botswana, Angola, South Africa, Mozambique and Namibia.

@SikhulekelaniM1