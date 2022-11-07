ZimTrade scoops best exhibition accolade in Botswana

Business reporter

ZIMBABWE scooped the “Best Country Pavilion” award out of 10 participating foreign exhibitors during the recent Botswana Global Expo in Gaborone where the country showcased impressive exhibits.

The country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, facilitated the participation of 30 local businesses, a significant improvement from 15 companies in 2019.

Being one of the biggest pavilions by side with unique design and diversity of products and services on offer, Zimbabwe was to be followed by North West Development Corporation from South Africa as first runner-up with the Zambia Development Agency being second runner up.

Commenting on the latest honor, ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, said the award was an endorsement from the organisers and the business community in Botswana on the work being done by Zimbabwe.

“It’s also a confirmation that Zimbabwean companies were able to put together top-quality products that charmed buyers in Botswana,” he said.

“We are excited that local companies continue to impress buyers in regional markets following another top award at the Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show.”

During the Botswana Expo, the country also snatched the ‘Best MSMEs) exhibition accolade where 11 representatives of small to medium enterprises drawn from different parts of the country, participated.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises facilitated participation of rural industrialisation champions many of whom were showcasing at the forum for the first time.

The Botswana award follows another top award received from the Zambia Agriculture and Commercial Show a few months back where ZimTrade won the “Best Recognition to International Exhibit”.

Also, at the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) in August, which is the largest trade fair in Mozambique, a local company exhibiting under the Zimbabwe Pavilion also clinched an award.

The local agro-food processor and culinary arts cook, Chef Zororo Taruvinga of Zoro Nemugoti dominated the FACIM awards in Mozambique after scooping two top gongs.

In May this year ZimTrade scooped the prestigious World Trade Promotion Organisation (WTPO) 2022 Award in Ghana, a major endorsement in efforts to develop and facilitate Zimbabwe’s exports.

The agency has also won its first ever World Trade Promotion Organizations (WTPO) Award under the “Best Initiative for Inclusive and Sustainable Trade” category.