ZimTrade takes local producers to Germany global horticulture expo

By Alex Mutandi

THE country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, is facilitating the participation of local companies in the horticultural sector to exhibit at the Fruit Logistica Fair to be held in Berlin, Germany from 8-10 February 2023.

Local participating horticultural producers will have the opportunity to exhibit and interact with buyers from across the globe under one roof.

Fruit Logistica is the world’s leading international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable industry. The event provides a platform for fruit and vegetable producers, buyers, packagers, handling experts and other interested parties from across the globe to meet under one roof. Over 75,000 trade visitors and more than 3,000 companies are expected to participate at the event, offering a unique opportunity for Zimbabwean companies to interact with potential buyers and distributors from across the world.

The Fair provides opportunities for structured business-to-business (B2B) meetings with buyers of horticultural produce from across the world.

Given the success of previous exhibitions, where orders worth millions were recorded, indications are that this year’s exhibition will open more opportunities for participating companies.

The Zimbabwean pavilion will showcase products which include mange tout, sugar snap peas, pineapples, fine beans, sweet potatoes, avocadoes, macadamia nuts, mangoes, baby corn and chilies. This year, the exhibition is promising to be even better as benefits to participating companies will have spin-off benefits to more players back in Zimbabwe, as demand for fruits and vegetables is growing.

According to the TradeMap, trade of horticultural produce grew from US$251 billion in 2017 to US$298 billion in 2021. In 2021, Europe accounted for US$123 billion, Asia US$88 billion and United States of America US$44 billion. As evidenced above, the European market for fresh produce is enormous and provides a stable consumption base.

With Zimbabwe’s climatic advantage, this presents a unique opportunity for local businesses to target Europe as the leading destination for horticultural produce. International buyers are actively seeking reliable suppliers from around the globe to ensure an uninterrupted supply of horticultural products in the market.

Currently, European Union (EU) countries are on a drive to develop new business partnerships in Africa to increase total trade and investment between Africa and the EU. ZimTrade will leverage this drive on the country’s economic diplomacy mantra to diversify and grow exports in the EU by linking producers with importers of different products. Additionally, Zimbabwe is part of the interim Economic Partnership Agreement where qualifying products are exempted from duties and taxes when exported.

-ZimTrade January 2023 newsletter