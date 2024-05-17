ZiMU Bulawayo chapter addresses challenges faced by musicians

Musicians pose for a photo with ZiMU Bulawayo Chapter committee members and Babongile Sikhonjwa (in black hoodie) at Red Cafe on Saturday

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Musicians Union (ZiMU) Bulawayo Chapter held a consultation meeting at the Red Café on Saturday to address the challenges faced by musicians in the city and explore methods of thriving in a difficult music sector.

The meeting, held under the theme “Musician as a worker”, was attended by local musicians and music industry stakeholders. It highlighted the critical role of musicians’ behaviour in attaining success.

Nkosiphile “Nkosi Nda” Sibanda, chairperson of ZiMU Bulawayo Chapter, stressed the significance of professionalism, discipline and unity among musicians to overcome the challenges they experience.

“We are committed to supporting our musicians and promoting the music industry in Bulawayo. Through unity and professionalism, we can overcome the obstacles and achieve success,” said Nkosi Nda.

“Musicians tend to compete even when there won’t be any need to. So, with that in mind, we need to complement each other and not compete with each other. This is the only way we can unite and make this work. The music business is a game of numbers and the more we have them, the better.”

The meeting also introduced the ZiMU organogram to the artists and these included the vice chairperson/treasurer, Sibonginkosi “Bongy” Sibanda, secretary/welfare officer (Ramsey “Ramsey K” Kasawaya), co-ordinator (Patriarch Joel “Bhila” Manyabi) as well as Oscar Green, who is a committee member.

The meeting highlighted the necessity for musicians to have access to legal representation for contracts and insurance policies to protect their rights and interests. This was necessitated by the fact that sometimes, artists without legal representation get duped into recording contracts laced with malice.

Moreover, the National Blood Service Zimbabwe’s Anele Moyo encouraged artists to donate blood and perform in their neighbourhoods to gain popularity and generate income. He urged them to lead healthy lifestyles so that they could donate life-saving blood.

Star FM presenter, Babongile Sikhonjwa said that artists must package their products with the listener in mind. He suggested that musicians need to ensure that their music is of high quality and free from vulgar language to increase airplay.

“Artistes tend to complain that they don’t get airplay, but part of that is because our packaging is not up to par. Musicians need to ensure that their music is of good quality and free from vulgar language. That will give us a chance to play your music,” said Sikhonjwa.

Kingdom Blue Funerals’ senior financial consultant, Sibusisiwe Phiri, also encouraged artists to prepare for unforeseen circumstances such as death.

The meeting was a significant step forward for the music community in Bulawayo. ZiMU Bulawayo chapter is poised to continue playing a vital role in empowering musicians and promoting the city’s vibrant music scene. — @MbuleloMpofu