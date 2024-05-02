ZiMU Bulawayo province to host key workshop on musicians’ welfare

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Province Zimbabwe Musicians Union (ZiMU) committe will on 11 May host a workshop at Red Café to equip musicians on how they can plan for the future.

In an interview, ZiMU Bulawayo Province Chairman, Nkosiphile Sibanda unpacked the details of the upcoming workshop.

“Our upcoming workshop will be addressing section 5.3.17 of the ZiMU Constitution under our aims and objectives which is to ‘Provide health, life and accident insurance policy for members.’

We have observed that many musicians lack essential funeral, life, and medical insurance. To address this, we have invited several organizations that provide these types of insurance to give presentations. We look forward to discussing how they can best assist our members.

“We have also invited some representatives in law enforcement to present on general rights we have as artistes and what steps can be taken, whenever there is any exploitation faced by artiste,” he explained.

The workshop under the theme, “Musician as a worker – Artiste welfare: Planning for the future” will also be used as a platform to hear the different challenges musicians in Bulawayo face and also take possible solutions and suggestions on how best those can be addressed.

ZiMU is award-winning artiste, Edith “WeUtonga” Katiji’s brainchild meant to improve the plight of musicians in Zimbabwe. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu