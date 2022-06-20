Zimura calls on artistes to collect royalties

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) is calling upon all musicians with uncollected royalties to visit their offices and redeem fees for their music that has been played on air.

This call was made by Zimura director for information and publicity Alexio Gwenzi in a statement ahead of the World Music Day commemorations tomorrow.

A royalty is a sum paid to a patentee for the use of a patent or to an author or composer for each copy of a book sold or for each public performance of work.

“Zimura is distributing royalties to its members and non-members. If there are music composers out there whose music has received airplay and they have not yet collected their royalties, please get in touch with our offices and get your royalties processed,” Gwenzi said.

In January, the non-government revenue collecting entity whose mandate is to protect and promote the rights of music composers, authors, and publishers in Zimbabwe removed registration fees and reduced the number of songs required for registration to enable artistes to register their music.

Speaking on the World Music Day celebrations Gwenzi said musicians need to be celebrated for their immense contribution to entertaining the world.

“This day is celebrated every year to appreciate composers and performers of music for their contribution, not only in the music industry but in enriching the culture and economies of different countries. Music has played a critical role in shaping and identifying cultures and people. We play and listen to music for different purposes from politics, business, social, sport, health and wellness, relaxation, etc, so, music is an integral part of our life and different lifestyles in society.”

He said there will be programmes on local radio stations and live music on social media platforms as part of the World Music Day celebrations tomorrow.

“As an organisation, we are going to celebrate this day by going on radio and national television, talking about the importance of music in our culture and business. Our social media platforms will be streaming live music throughout the day.

“This year’s theme is “Music on the intersection”. For those who love music, they can celebrate this day by tuning in and playing songs just to appreciate music and the entertainment it brings to individuals and families,” said Gwenzi.