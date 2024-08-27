Zimura empowers local artistes with copyright insights at Plumtree workshop

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) recently hosted a Copyright Awareness workshop at the Bulilima RDC Boardroom in Plumtree, aiming to educate local musicians and business owners about the significance of music copyrights.

Facilitated by Zimura’s public relations officer, Clarence Garura, the workshop featured representatives from the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ), Radio Bukalanga, and the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture.

“The workshop was crucial in informing our local artistes and businesses about their rights and responsibilities regarding copyrighted music. It’s essential for our creative talents to understand the value of their work and the importance of protecting it, while also ensuring that businesses operate within the legal framework,” said Garura.

A standout moment came when Tshibilika music artiste Magwaza emphasised the importance of copyright protection and generously offered to cover the copyright music licenses for fellow attendees.

“Magwaza’s gesture truly reflects the spirit of unity and support we aim to cultivate in the Zimbabwean music industry. His commitment to ensuring that his fellow artistes are properly remunerated for their work is a testament to the positive impact that such workshops can have,” Garura added.

The event drew a strong turnout from both artistes and the business community, highlighting the demand for educational initiatives on copyright issues. Participants left with a clearer understanding of their rights and the process for obtaining necessary licenses.

“Workshops like this are vital for empowering our local music industry, ensuring its growth and sustainability. By equipping artistes and business owners with the knowledge needed to navigate copyright laws, we are advancing towards a more vibrant and thriving creative sector in Zimbabwe,” Garura stated.

The Plumtree Copyright Awareness workshop was another successful initiative by Zimura in its ongoing mission to advocate for and protect the rights of Zimbabwean musicians. As the country’s leading music rights organisation, Zimura remains dedicated to building a fair and dynamic creative ecosystem that benefits both artistes and the broader public. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu