ZIMURA to hold a copyright awareness workshop in Plumtree

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) will next week host a copyright awareness workshop for industry stakeholders in Plumtree Town.

On 22 August 2024, the workshop will be held at the local authority’s boardroom from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The Zimura Public Relation Officer, Clarence Garura, confirmed the development.

“The workshop is open to all musicians, law enforcement agents, broadcasters, businesses that play music, restaurants, bars, night clubs, beer halls, shops, lodges, hotels, promoters, Djs, etc. Musicians registration will also be done on the day.”

ZIMURA is an association for Music Composers, Authors and Publishers. Established in 1982, ZIMURA was founded to protect some of the rights granted to creators of music by the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Act of Zimbabwe, Chapter 26:05.

When you join ZIMURA as a member, you give them the Copyright to administer on your behalf. They then manage your rights and assists music users to comply.