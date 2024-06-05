Zimura to pay royalties in US$

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Zimbabwean artistes affiliated with the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) are set to receive their royalties for this year in foreign currency, specifically USD.

The Zimura board convened today in Harare, to discuss the disbursement of royalties for the current year.

In a statement, Zimura apologised for the delay in payments, attributing it to the upgrading of their operating systems and the introduction of a new currency in the country. They assured that payments would be processed within the next fortnight.

“The distribution of Zimura 2024 royalties has been delayed due to the upgrade of our operating systems, coupled with the introduction of a new currency in the country. Distribution will now commence from June 17, 2024.

“This distribution will be conducted in USD. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. Meanwhile, members are encouraged to open Nostro bank accounts for seamless royalty transfers,” said Zimura. – @mthabisi_mthire