Zimura’s AGM slated for Tuesday

Alexio 'Goodchild' Gwenzi

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday at Robbie Mupawose Hall at the Showgrounds in Harare.

Zimura director of information and publicity, Alexio “GoodChild” Gwenzi announced this, urging progressive members to attend.

“I urge all progressive Zimura members to attend our upcoming AGM on Tuesday the 18th of July. These AGMs are where major decisions that affect the running of the institution are made so we are appealing for all members to please come and shape the organisation’s destiny,” he implored.

The institution has been going through some rough times lately, having removed Phillip Chipfumbu from its board over accusations of bringing the organisation’s name into disrepute as well as facing criticism from musicians who cited inconsistent royalty distributions.

The previous AGM was held in May last year, and this one comes at an ideal time for the institution to get its house in order.

On the AGM’s agendas will be the chairperson’s report, approval of directors’ fees, reading of the financial statements, and the appointment of auditors.

Zimura is a national organisation that looks out for the interests of writers, publishers, and composers of music. – @MbuleloMpofu

 

