ZINARA announces vehicle license renewal at tollgates

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has started vehicle license renewal at selected tollgates.

Vehicle licenses can now be renewed on the go at the listed tollgates:

Harare – Eskbank, Juru, Inkomo, Skyline.

Chitungwiza -Dema

Chinhoyi – Lions Den

Bindura – Mupfurudzi

Gweru – Sino & Flamingo

Bulawayo – Esigodini & Umguza

Hwange

Gwanda – Colleen Bawn

Beitbridge – Naude Quarry & Lutumba

Masvingo – Chivi, Mashava, Mushagashe & Lothian

Mutare – 22 Miles

In a statement on X, Zinara said: “Traveling and worried about your Vehicle License expiring? Don’t stress! Renew your vehicle license conveniently at our Tollgates and enjoy a smooth journey.”