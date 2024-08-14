  • Today Wed, 14 Aug 2024

ZINARA announces vehicle license renewal at tollgates

Ronald Mpofu – [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has started vehicle license renewal at selected tollgates.

Vehicle licenses can now be renewed on the go at the listed tollgates:

Harare – Eskbank, Juru, Inkomo, Skyline.
Chitungwiza -Dema
Chinhoyi – Lions Den
Bindura – Mupfurudzi
Gweru – Sino & Flamingo
Bulawayo – Esigodini & Umguza
Hwange
Gwanda – Colleen Bawn
Beitbridge – Naude Quarry & Lutumba
Masvingo – Chivi, Mashava, Mushagashe & Lothian
Mutare – 22 Miles

In a statement on X, Zinara said: “Traveling and worried about your Vehicle License expiring? Don’t stress! Renew your vehicle license conveniently at our Tollgates and enjoy a smooth journey.”

 

