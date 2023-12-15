ZINARA gifts St. Francis with early Christmas presents

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

In a heartwarming display of compassion and community spirit, Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) made a generous donation to the St. Francis home in Bulawayo.

In a statement, ZINARA donated several items including blankets, soaps, cooking oil, rice, stationery, books, drinks, and flour.

ZINARA expressed gratitude to their valued customers, whose support contributed to the success of their donation.

“Thank you, our valued customers, your loyalty allows us to give back to the communities that we operate in,’ said ZINARA.

St. Francis Home, a sanctuary for mentally challenged children, offers a nurturing environment for their growth, learning, and well-being. The received donation will greatly contribute to their development and overall welfare.