ZINARA targets to license 1 million vehicles this year

Zimpapers Politics Hub

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has launched an ambitious national drive to license one million vehicles by the end of 2025 to promote vehicle licensing compliance and boost funds for road maintenance and rehabilitation.

Last year, vehicle licensing closed at 827,000 vehicles, out of the estimated national vehicle population of 1, 3 million.

This year’s strategic target is the anchor message at ZINARA’s exhibition at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), where the company is exhibiting.

Speaking to this publication at the ZITF exhibition on Wednesday, ZINARA chief executive officer, Mr Nkosinathi Ncube, said the ‘One Million Campaign’ was part of a wider transformation programme that leverages the integration and collaboration of many key players to improve national infrastructure.

He noted that industrialisation was no longer optional but a critical agenda for streamlining operations, improving convenience and unlocking development funds.

“The ‘One Million Campaign’ is not just about reaching a number,” said Mr Ncube.

“It is about redefining how we deliver services in contributing to effective industrialisation, how we engage the public, and how we utilise funds directly into road infrastructure maintenance and rehabilitation and innovation is the driving force behind this transformation.

“Our objective is to contribute meaningfully to industrialisation and, ultimately, national development, and this campaign is one of the initiatives that are being implemented to mobilise funds for the rehabilitation and maintenance of our road infrastructure.”

To achieve the one million target, Mr Ncube said Zinara has introduced a cocktail of measures, including the 24-hour licensing services at selected tollgates.

“We have introduced an online vehicle licensing platform on our website that allows motorists to license their vehicles anytime, and we have also transformed tollgates into 24-hour licensing points to make licensing services more accessible,” said Mr Ncube.

He said Zinara has also intensified its blitz operations to include small towns and remote areas as a way of bringing vehicle licensing closer to the motoring people.

“This is a nationwide effort, and by expanding access and improving customer experience, we are creating a system that works for the people while supporting our roads,” Mr Ncube explained.

Mr Ncube further revealed that ZINARA is working closely with law enforcement agents and other stakeholders for its blitz operations and would soon introduce a new initiative to detect unlicensed vehicles on various highways.

In the exhibition at ZITF, ZINARA showcases its mandate as a road fund manager and extends the visitor experience to interactive spaces that inspire partnership with stakeholders in the road fund collection and administration ecosystem to collaborate for effective funding of road infrastructure maintenance.

The curation of the exhibition resonates well with the theme of this year’s ZITF, “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”