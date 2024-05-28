Zinwa cuts Beitbridge water supply over billing disagreements

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has with immediate effect cut bulk water supply to Beitbridge Town following disagreements with the municipality on issues relating to the billing system.

The local authority has been engaged in an endless disputes over the management of water affairs with the utility.

The latest development has resulted in the whole town running dry triggering fears of an outbreak of waterborne diseases as water vendors take advantage of the situated to make brisk business.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the municipality said it was engaging Zinwa to find an amicable solution.

“The municipality would like to advise stakeholders and residents that ZINWA has cut water supplies to the entire town due to discripencies on the bulk water by the authority,” said the municipality.

“Please note that the water supply interruption affects the whole town. At the moment the council has engaged ZINWA seeking amicable payment modalities.”

The local authority encouraged residents owing the council in terms of water services to pay up so that it will be able to meet its obligations with ZINWA.

Under the current set up ZINWA supplies the bulk water to the council, which treats it and supplies to residents after putting its mark up.