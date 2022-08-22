Zinwa dismisses reports that it is only accepting foreign currency

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has dismissed reports that has resorted to accepting only foreign currency for its services.

In a statement on Monday, the water parastatal said while it accepts payments in foreign currency clients can also pay bills using local currency.

“Authority’s attention has been drawn to some reports circulating on different communication platforms that ZINWA now charges for its services and products in United States Dollars. ZINWA wishes to advise the public that this information is untrue and should be ignored. All ZINWA services are billed and payable in local currency, without exception and can be paid through cash, bank transfers and mobile money transfer platforms.

“The same applies to all those clients who opt to pay using other currencies that are in use in Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Zinwa has urged members of the public to clear their arrears for it to deliver services effectively.

“Zinwa continues to appeal to its clients who may be in arrears to settle their water bills as this is the only way sustainable service delivery can be guaranteed.”

