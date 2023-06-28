ZINWA indexes tarrifs inUSD

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has with effect from June 1, 2023 started implementing United States Dollar (USD) indexed tariffs.

In a statement, the authority said the move has been necessitated by exchange rate fluctuations that have triggered sharp increases in the prices of critical goods and services required for sustainable service delivery in local currency.

These goods and services include fuel, spares, water treatment chemicals, electricity, maintenance of vehicles and equipment as well as some statutory obligations.

According to the statement, the new tariff system, applies to both raw and clear (treated) water clients. All outstanding balances have also been converted to USD as a way of preserving the value of the monies owed to ZINWA.

The Authority has since dispatched individual letters to clients advising them of this position.

“In line with the Government position on the use of multi-currencies and the need to promote the use of the local currency, clients are free to settle their bills using their currency of choice, using the prevailing auction rate on the day of payment. The introduction of USD-indexed tariffs is a commendable move by ZINWA, as it seeks to preserve the value of water bills in light of the current economic conditions in Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

The fluctuation of the exchange rate, further read the statement, has had a significant impact on the cost of goods and services required for sustainable service delivery in local currency, making it difficult for ZINWA to continue providing quality services to its clients.