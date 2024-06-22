Zinwa launches door to door revenue collection exercise

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) will be conducting a door-to-door revenue collection exercise to allow clients to make payments from the comfort and convenience of their homes and offices.

In a statement, Zinwa said there will be teams moving around residential areas to collect revenue.

“As part of the Authority’s continuous drive to improve customer experience and satisfaction, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) will be conducting a door-to-door revenue collection exercise to allow clients to make payments from the comfort and convenience of their homes and offices.

Under this exercise, specially deployed revenue collection teams shall be moving around in residential areas and collecting payments for water bills,” said Zinwa.

The Authority ssaid after payment of water bills, clients will issued with receipts indicating the amounts paid.

“Clients can, however, still make payments outside this exercise and can make use of other available payment platforms that include bank transfers and our digital platforms.

“Clients using mobile payment platform always state their full and correct account numbers to allow for ease of adjusting their balances,” said Zinwa.

The exercise, Zinwa said, is to also collect valuable feedback and insights on its service.