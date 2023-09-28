Zinwa named most transparent public entity in Zimbabwe

Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) was awarded an accolade for being the most open public organisation in Zimbabwe in the Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe (MISA) Transparency Assessment Report 2023.

MISA Zimbabwe today launched a report on the Continuing and Emerging Issues for Data Protection Authorities in Sadc.

The report notes that in most countries, data protection authorities are faced with operational challenges including technical, financial and enforcement capabilities. It also highlights the need for Sadc to have a binding model law on data protection.