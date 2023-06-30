ZINWA to roll out of bulk prepaid water meters

Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) will, in the coming weeks start rolling out bulk prepaid water metres for commercial and institutional clients.

A total of 224 commercial and institutional clients across the catchments and service centres are expected to get the metres following the arrival of the metres in the country.

According to ZINWA spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga six of the metres have since been installed in Mvuma.

“Clients set to get these bulk prepaid metres include mines, businesses, schools, parastatals and other commercial clients.

“With these prepaid water metres, the clients will now be required to pay for their water requirements first before use, therefore allowing them greater control of their water use patterns and bills,” said Mrs Munyonga.

She said the roll out of the bulk prepaid metres follows the roll out of 24 500 prepaid water metres for domestic clients and other non-bulk water users in Chivhu, Mvurwi, Glendale, Gokwe, Murehwa, Mutoko, Nyanga, Filabusi, Hwange and Karoi.

“During the current phase, ZINWA intends to install a total of 35 000 prepaid water metres for its various clients across the country.

The roll out of prepaid water metres, which follows the successful piloting of the concept in Chivhu and Mvurwi, is one of the various measures ZINWA is taking to reduce its debtors’ book and to bring convenience to clients who will now have greater control of their water use patterns,” said Mrs Munyonga.

She said the metres are also expected to further improve service delivery since resources previously used for activities such as metre reading and distribution of bills will now be deployed to other areas such as attending to breakdowns.