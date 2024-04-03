Zinwa urges farmers to renew water abstraction agreements

Patrick Chitumba, Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has issued a crucial advisory to farmers and other users of raw water, urging them to obtain water abstraction agreements from their respective Zinwa service centers and catchment offices.

The advice comes in accordance with the Water Act and aims to ensure efficient and sustainable allocation and utilisation of available water resources.

Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, the corporate communications and marketing manager of Zinwa, highlighted the importance of securing water allocations before the planting season begins. She emphasised that without proper agreements, farmers may face inconveniences if the water supply in certain dams proves to be inadequate.

To enforce this directive, Zinwa has implemented enhanced monitoring systems to detect and eliminate any illegal water abstractions along river channels. In line with their commitment to responsible water management, Zinwa has also stated that water will not be released to any individual or entity without a valid water abstraction agreement.

The advisory serves as a proactive measure to ensure a fair and sustainable distribution of water resources, safeguarding the needs of farmers and other water users. By adhering to the guidelines set forth by Zinwa, stakeholders can contribute to the effective management of water supplies and mitigate any potential challenges that may arise during the agricultural season.

Farmers and raw water users are encouraged to promptly visit their respective Zinwa service centers and catchment offices to acquire the necessary water abstraction agreements, aligning their practices with the regulations set forth by the Water Act.