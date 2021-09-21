Zisca Byo Province calls on members to take Covid-19 jabs

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province has called on the football fraternity to walk the talk with regards to taking the Covid-19 jab.

Sporting activities were earlier this month given the green light to resume subject to strict observance of Covid-19 prevention measures and protocols.

Zisca provincial secretary Morris Mukwiti has called on players, administrators, coaches and fans to get vaccinated so football can resume on the anticipated dates.

“As an association we are excited by the resumption of football League both in PSL and Division One but however we are worried by the lack of commitment by some quarters of the football fraternity who are not promoting and encouraging everyone to vaccinate. As it stands vaccination is the only way we can resume the beautiful game and we should all be coming together to push the message of vaccination,” Mukwiti said.

He added: “Vaccination is not about getting back to the field of play only. It is about survival during these difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic. We also appeal to the corporate world to help in spreading the Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaigns.

“We encourage all football people including supporters to embrace vaccination and encourage all progress Zimbabweans to get vaccinated. Let us walk the talk. We need to change our mindset, and take vaccination as number one priority.”

The Premier Soccer League and Division One leagues are set to get underway at the end of October. Football Regions are preparing for resumption of Division One football, which has been on hold in the country for almost two years.

Action in Division One football has not taken place since the end of 2019 when the four regional leagues concluded with teams promoted to the Premier Soccer League. Bulawayo City, Cranborne Bullets, Tenax and WhaWha were the teams promoted at the end of the 2019 season.