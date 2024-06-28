Zisco projects manager on the run over US$1 million scam

Freedom Mupanedemo/Michael Magoronga

Midlands Bureau

ZISCOSTEEL resuscitation project manager, Mr Hopewell Mauwa, is reportedly on the run over allegation of stealing US$1million from the company through forgery and fraud.

According to documents seen by the news crew, Mr Mauwa is accused of allegedly bleeding the company, which is under resuscitation through condemning plants and selling of scrap metal, slag and iron ore without remitting the proceeds from the sales to the company.

He is also accused of having taken control of the company’s finance department and redirecting funds realised from the sale of sundry and rentals.

In a letter to Officer Commanding Kwekwe Distrcit, Ziscosteel chief executive, Mr Izekiel Machingambi accuses Mr Mauwa and other senior managers of looting the company funds.

“I write on behalf of Ziscosteel limited to file a criminal complaint against the staff assigned to Ziscosteel Resuscitation Project led by the project manager of Kuvimba Mining House Mr Hopewell Mauwa and his workmates Mbongeni Sibanda, Miranda Jane Chimbo, Ephethelihle Mazibeli, Theresa Mugazambi, Ashton Mutandadzi of Oswell Security and Jacob Mwanakwaye of Chrome Base Mining.

“The alleged criminal acts relate to theft and or embezzlement of funds, fraud, forgery and disorderly conduct,” read part of the letter dated 6 May 2024.

Mr Machingambi further stated that during the period of June 2023 to 15 April 2024, the said workers were in charge of sale dispatches and receipt of funds from such sales and rentals from the real estate of Ziscosteel, Lancashire Steel and Bimco.

“During the period, they collected US$1 479 951 and disbursed US$1 00 256 to Ziscosteel for operational expenses and have not accounted for US$478 693,” wrote Mr Machingambi.

He also wrote to Kuvimba Mining House notifying them of the breach of management agreement. In the letter dated 25 June 2024, Mr Machingambi alleged that Kuvimba also failed to fulfil its pledge to inject the promised US$300 million. He said it also failed to complete and implement a project business plan to carry out the restructuring and revival of the company including exploration and exploitation of mine development of Clause 4.

Mr Mchingambi said Kuvimba staff led by Mr Mauwa assigned to the Zisco project failed to act in a professional, competent and honest manner in the execution of the project and also failed to account for Ziscosteel funds they were managing.

“Please note that in this regard Ziscosteel expects reimbursements from KMH that were not accounted for after a full reconciliation and other disclosures on our operations as demanded in previous letters.”

Mr Mauwa and company are said to have also failed to present any financial reports on receipts and expenditure during the period despite written demands.

Mr Machingambi declined to shed light over the matter when contacted for comment yesterday.

Police sources, however, said they were now investigating the case and were keen to interview Mr

Mauwa who is said to have already fled the country and was now in the UK.

“The investigations are now underway but Mr Mauwa who is the chief suspect is now on the run and rumour has it that he is now in the UK,” said a police source.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was still to get the criminal report.