ZITF 2023 bigger, better – VP Chiwenga

Vice President Chiwenga is taken on a tour of the European Union stands by the EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst Von Kirchmann (left)

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday conducted a tour of exhibition stands at the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of products and services showcased by local companies and the higher participation by foreign businesses.

This year’s trade showcase has attracted higher numbers of local and foreign exhibitors and runs under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

VP Chiwenga, who earlier presided over the official opening of the ZITF International Business Conference that was attended by diverse business leaders, started his tour shortly after 3PM.

He visited Better Brands stand and thereafter moved to Hall 2 where he went through the exhibits from young and small and medium enterprises.

The Vice President also visited the National Family Planning stand in Hall 1 before visiting the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) stand.

At the Zinara stand, officials explained how Government at the end of the year was going to move from the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP 2) to the Road Development Programme.

He then moved to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) where officials detailed how they were moving to promote accountability in the procurement processes.

Among the foreign exhibitors he visited the Belarus pavilion in Hall 4, European Union, United Kingdom and Tanzania stands.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife Miniyothabo Chiwenga, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, ZITF company board chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo, Industry and Commerce permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda among other senior Government officials.

Dr Chiwenga said ZITF 2023 was bigger and better as it reflects the country’s economic growth.

“The ZITF 2023 I think is the best so far. We have seen products, which are on display. Right now, I have gone right around from the SMEs, the youth to see what they are producing,” he said.

“We have gone through the ERRP 2 exhibition. We have just gone through Blue Ribbon and we see a lot of what our people have managed to develop.

“We see the manufacturing capacity in the country and when we now go into the shops and see that 71 percent of the products being made in Zimbabwe, it is not a surprise and this is the spirit we are seeing.”

The Vice President said there is increased innovation among companies, which dovetails with the country’s growth projections. He commended the ZITF board and management and National Economic Consultative Forum for their organisational skills saying they delivered a perfect trade showcase.

Vice President Dr Chiwenga said the trade showcase also proves the success of the country’s re-engagement programme, as more foreign nations participated at ZITF.

"I'm now told that 21 countries are exhibiting. And some of them we never thought would come back. We now have the European Union, United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, besides those who were coming every year. It shows that great interest has been shown this year," said Dr Chiwenga.