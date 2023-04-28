ZITF 2023 Live Blog

12:55

The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Hon. Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu touring the @ZtaUpdates

stand at the ongoing@ZITF1 #VisitZimbabwe #MeetInZim #ZimBho

(post Credit ZTA)

12:40

President Mnangagwa and his Royal Majesty King Mswati III, who will officially open the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, have arrived at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, the host for #ZITF2023

#Zimbabwe #Eswatini

📸 @InfoMinZW

12:26

President Mnangagwa and King Mswati III, who will officially open the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair have arrived at Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, the host for ZITF.

The President is accompanied by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cabinet Ministers.

He has started touring stands and the tour started in Hall 4 where there are foreign exhibitors.

The trade showcase is running under the theme: Transformative Innovation, Global competitiveness

11:15

King Mswati III’s Imbongi introduces the Royal Monarch as he arrives at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

King Mswati III is expected to officially open the #ZITF2023

11:08

King Mswati III has arrived in Bulawayo. He was welcomed by his counterpart, President Mnangagwa at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport

11:00

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa are awaiting the arrival of King Mswati III at Joshua Mqabuko Airport.

10:09

Part of the crowd waiting to meet the Heads of State

10:07

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived in Bulawayo for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair which is set to be officially opened by visiting eSwatini leader King Mswati III.

They were received by VP Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, Women affairs Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni among senior Government and Zanu-PF officials

10:00

Join us for a Live Blog today of the official opening of the 63rd Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

In line with the country’s drive towards attaining upper middle-income economy status by 2030, this year the five-day premier trade showcase runs under the theme: “Transformative, Innovation, Global Competitive,” and has attracted a higher number of foreign and local direct exhibitors compared to last year.

According to official figures, a total of 25 direct exhibitors from 21 foreign nations have registered their participation compared to 16 direct exhibitors from 13 countries who took part last year.

Among the participating countries, this year are; Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Zambia.

King Mswati III of the Royal Kingdom of Eswatini will officially open the expo today #ZITF2023 #ZimpapersEnergisingTradeInvestment