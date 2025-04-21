ZITF 2025 opens with strong focus on industrialisation and trade growth

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has started on a high note with exhibitors having high expectations to take industrialisation to another level.

Speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub, KG Mobiles founder Mr Patrick Kagoro said they have brought in many accessories that can be used by companies as they move towards digitisation.

He said they expect to improve their businesses with the expo improving each year.

COMESA trade officer Ms Bonakele Ndzinisa said Zimbabwe, being one of the founding members, has been doing well in contributing to different COMESA initiatives. She said COMESA is here to provide trade information to increase trade between member states.

She said they want to take into consideration the private sector as many don’t have much information about the trading bloc.

“Zimbabwe is doing well and is actively participating in COMESA trade activities,” said Ms Ndzinisa.

Belarus also brought in different companies to exhibit under the Belarus Pavilion, with Belarus State University looking forward to welcoming Zimbabwean students willing to study at their institution.

eSolutions representative Mr Gibson Mukarakate said their company expects to interact more with small businesses as they look to improve their compliance with tax regulations.

Uganda Investment Authority representative Mr Simon Ngabo said they are looking forward to interacting with different companies and exchanging business ideas.

“We are also looking forward to interacting with ZIDA. We expect this to benefit both countries,” said Mr Ngabo.

Running from Monday to Saturday, the annual exhibition is one of the country’s premier trade and investment platforms, attracting local, regional, and international players across various sectors.

This year’s Sapphire Edition, held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape,”

Zimtrade Southern Region manager Mrs Jackie Nyathi said this year’s theme is particularly important with the expo bringing together stakeholders to boost both industrialisation and trade.

She said Zimtrade brought heritage-based products to give a national outlook as they have companies from across the country.

Zimtrade brought women, youths and small businesses as they look to help them showcase their products and grow.

The Kenya Embassy also brought different products from various companies.

She said this trade show is a meeting point for different companies and this will help to improve trade.

The embassy brought different products from SMEs as they also seek to grow their contribution to their economy.

