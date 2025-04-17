ZITF 2025 shatters records . . . Exhibition space runs out

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has exceeded its exhibition space capacity ahead of this year’s edition, following a record-breaking surge in interest from both new and returning exhibitors, local and international alike, thereby solidifying Zimbabwe’s status as a leading trade and investment destination.

By Wednesday, an impressive 596 exhibitors had confirmed their participation, just shy of the 600 mark, with 112 of these being first-time participants. The figures reflect renewed confidence in the ZITF brand and optimism about Zimbabwe’s trade prospects. With traditional exhibition space now fully subscribed, organisers have moved to create additional space to meet the overwhelming demand.

ZITF Company board chairperson, Mr Busisa Moyo, announced the milestone during a media briefing yesterday, describing the 2025 edition as one of the most promising in the event’s 65-year history.

“Traditional exhibition space is 100 percent full, and the ZITF Company has prepared extra space to accommodate the high volume of exhibitors, standing at 596. Direct exhibitors have now taken up 51 204, 62 square metres of exhibition space,” he said.

This year’s trade fair, set to run from 21 to 26 April at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, will be held under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.” It aims to bring together a dynamic mix of policymakers, industry leaders, investors, innovators, and small to medium enterprises under one roof.

Mr Moyo noted that the 2025 edition has seen unprecedented international interest, with 28 countries confirmed to participate — an increase from last year’s 27. A total of 45 direct international exhibitors are expected. Confirmed countries include Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, the EU Delegation, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Zambia.

Mr Moyo said ZITF’s international appeal continues to grow, with more countries and global firms identifying Zimbabwe as a gateway to new markets and regional partnerships.

“We can confirm the participation of 45 direct international exhibitors, with 28 countries represented in the show — an encouraging rise from last year’s 27,” he said.

Adding prestige to the event, the President of Mozambique, His Excellency Daniel Chapo, is set to officially open the trade fair next Friday, an occasion expected to further deepen economic ties between Zimbabwe and its regional neighbours.

ZITF’s exponential growth is also a significant win for Bulawayo, the country’s second-largest city, which once again takes centre stage as a hub for regional commerce and industrial dialogue.

The Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, expressed satisfaction with the preparations and noted that interest remains high, with bookings still trickling in.

“As host city, Bulawayo is ready to welcome this year’s edition of ZITF. What excites me most is the high number of foreign countries that have come on board. The ZITF chief executive officer, Dr Nicholas Ndebele, briefed me on this development,” she said.

Mr Moyo also emphasised that ZITF’s success hinges on an “ecosystem approach”, involving collaboration with key local stakeholders, from the hospitality sector and security services to emergency response teams, all of whom have confirmed their readiness.

“We have already received assurance from stakeholders in the hospitality industry, emergency services and security services, among others that they are fully prepared for the show,” he said.

More than just an annual fixture, ZITF is increasingly viewed as a strategic platform that supports Government efforts to attract foreign direct investment and accelerate the country’s industrialisation drive.

The fair offers a rare convergence of multi-sectoral representation, enabling stakeholders from manufacturing, ICT, mining, agriculture and services to connect, collaborate and compete on both regional and global stages.