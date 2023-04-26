ZITF business conference kicks off

Nqobile Tshili

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair business conference headlined by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is ongoing in Bulawayo today, 26 April.

The conference has a high level panel including Cabinet Ministers and industry executives.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is expected to deliver a speech on capital markets as a source of investment resources for industrialisation while Industry and Trade Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza will present on glocalisation, celebrating Zimbabwe’s success and unlocking economic growth.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira will present on the synergies between industry and academia.

National Competitiveness Commission executive director will present on Zimbabwe’s Trade Climate while Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo will lead round table discussions on leveraging Zimbabwe’s competitiveness.

Other speakers will include executives from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, Zimbabwe National Roads Administration, Old Mutual, Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce, National Economic Consultative Forum.

The European Union Ambassador Jobst Von Kirchmann will present on the international community’s support to Zimbabwe’s in boosting global competitiveness.