ZITF Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile to return?

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) will be engaging sponsors of the the Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile to ascertain if the event will be held since the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is set to make a comeback this year.

The country’s biggest annual trade expo will be held in July under tight Covid-19 protocols after it was suspended last year following outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile is an annual men’s competition with a pre-requisite time of 4 minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the final at the ZITF main arena.

The event has been a regular feature at the fair.

“The trade fair is going to take place without members of the public, and we do this event for entertainment purposes. So, l am not certain what the sponsors’ position will be, but we will engage them to see if we can come up with ways to hold the event,” said Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika.

Meanwhile, organisers of the ZITF body building contest say they will hold their event in July during the trade fair.

For many years, the ZITF senior men bodybuilding show only featured men up to 75kgs. But, this has been changed and athletes over 75kgs can now compete.