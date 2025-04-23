ZITF Company’s 65th Edition Showcases Resilience, Growth and Commitment to Industrial Development

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company’s 65th edition stands as a testament to the nation’s resilience, economic growth and unwavering commitment to industrial development.

Speaking at the ongoing flagship International Business Conference (IBC) held alongside the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2025 in Bulawayo l, ZITF Company Chairman Mr Busisa Moyo described the milestone as a transformative moment.

“More than just a celebration, this Blue Sapphire edition signals our continuous push towards fostering economic transformation, attracting investment and cementing Zimbabwe’s standing in local, regional, and global markets,” said Mr Moyo.

“As an institution dedicated to advancing trade and industrialisation, it is a truly groundbreaking occasion.”

Noting the company’s pivotal role in economic development, Mr Moyo said, “The ZITF Company’s role is multifaceted, with a focus on showcasing Zimbabwe’s economic and industrial potential. We project what is happening in Zimbabwe to the world, connect local businesses with global partners and promote trade and investment opportunities.”

Addressing a high-level audience including Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Mr Moyo emphasised that industrialisation remains central to Zimbabwe’s long-term economic vision.

“It is important to note that industrialisation is the bedrock of sustainable economic growth, and for Zimbabwe to be globally competitive,” he said.

Held under the theme “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence,” the IBC continues to serve as the country’s premier business forum.

It brings together government leaders, policymakers, and industry experts for high-level dialogue on critical economic matters—chief among them, integrated industrialisation as a driver for sustained growth and global competitiveness.

This influential platform draws top-tier business executives and stakeholders, making it a crucial space for shaping economic policy and forging strategic partnerships that propel Zimbabwe forward.