ZITF first major regional showcase under Covid-19

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has become the first successful major regional exhibition to be held under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the successful hosting of Zimbabwe’s premier and multi-sectoral exhibition last week, the ZITF Company has set a benchmark for local and regional Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions Industry (MICE) players.

“ZITF is the first mega trade show to open regionally, since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020,” said the company’s deputy chief executive officer, Ms Stella Nkomo, in an interview.

“While MICE stakeholders in countries such as South Africa are still lobbying for the safe re-opening of trade shows and other big events, ZITF has taken the lead in demonstrating to everyone the possibility of hosting a safe mega event in this new normal.”

The 61st edition of the annual event, was last year cancelled due to Covid-19 before it was eventually held last week, having been suspended twice this year.

ZITF 2021, which was a no under 18 event due to Covid-19, was held from September 21 to 24 under the theme, “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities”.

Ms Nkomo, said ZITF and Bulawayo, were pleased for being able to successfully organise an event of such a magnitude under the prevailing situation.

“The 2021 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, has been noted as a great success and has surpassed the expectations of many,” she said.

Major highlights of the trade fair, which was officially opened by President Mnangagwa included the International Business Conference, which was highly subscribed and the inaugural Diplomats Forum.

This year’s expo attracted a total of 373 direct exhibitors and an additional 120 indirect exhibitors.

The event also saw 11 foreign countries participating among them, South Africa, Belarus, Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria and Tanzania.

“We are happy to have been able to put together such a big event during Covid-19 and we are grateful to all our valued stakeholders for their engagement and support.

“Our board, management and staff worked tirelessly to ensure that we collectively rose above the challenges in order to host ZITF 2021,” said Ms Nkomo.

“The postponements and the low morale of the general public could have deterred us from forging ahead, but instead, we used these challenges to motivate ourselves to plan extensively for the September show,” she said.

During a Press conference to mark the end of this year’s ZITF, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza, last Friday told journalists that her ministry had assured President Mnangagwa that the show would be held under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Apart from encouraging mass Covid-19 testing before and during the show, the ZITF Company has not recorded a single positive Covid-19 case to date.

“Of course, no man is an island and the ZITF success has by no means come as a result of only the internal effort and hard work of the ZITF Company board, management and staff,” said Ms Nkomo.

She said working along key stakeholders such as health and law enforcement authorities ensured every decision made was made consciously with the well-being of each and every visitor, exhibitor and staff member at heart.

All Covid-19 protocols and regulations, Ms Nkomo said, were observed up until the last hour of ZITF 2021.

She said the positive feedback from visitors and exhibitors at this year’s show is testament to the fact that the organisers of the event put together the show to the best of their abilities.

This was despite the challenges and risks posed by the pandemic.

“It is our hope that we have accurately showcased the new normal for business and industry and have emphasised the fact that although the pandemic has created many unpleasant realities, there are vast opportunities to uncover if we work together with the intention to reach greater heights.

“ZITF 2021 was more than just a typical trade show that people have experienced over the years,” she said.

Ms Nkomo said this year’s edition was a symbol of hope that the future for the country is bright and an important lesson on the importance of resilience, courage and creativity in times of crisis.

“We hope for continued success as we prepare for ZITF 2022,” she said. — @okazunga