ZITF, Mine Entra dates out

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) company has released the 2024 calendar of events with ZITF set to be held from April 23 to 27.

According to the calendar, the ZITF will be held concurrently with the Africa Business Tourism Expo, Zimbabwe Premier Packaging and Printing Industry Exhibition, Premier Home Improvement Expo and Education Carrier and Training Incorporation Professional Training and Consultancy.

Mine Entra will be held from July 17 to 19, while Green Business Expo will be from September 25 to 27 and Africonfex from October 9 to 11.

“Save the dates! Kindly note that the ZITF admin offices will be closed from December 18th, 2023 to January 2nd, 2024. Meanwhile, you can plan your participation in advance using the calendar provided,” said ZITF on its X (Twitter) handle today.

@SikhulekelaniM1