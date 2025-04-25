ZITF nightlife: Bulawayo lights up as business meets entertainment

Sipepisiwe Moyo, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

AS the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) swings into full gear, Bulawayo is not only abuzz with business deals and exhibitions but also with vibrant nightlife events, turning the city into a hub of entertainment and cultural celebration.

With gates now open to the public, the ZITF weekend promises a fusion of commerce and revelry, as event organisers and local nightspots have curated a thrilling line-up of after-hours entertainment to cap off each day’s business engagements.

Leading the weekend festivities is the much-anticipated Bulawayo Shutdown, set for Saturday night. Organised by Harris Entertainment, this event has long earned its reputation as the unofficial ZITF closing party and this year is no exception.

The Shutdown boasts a star-studded line-up, featuring some of South Africa’s top performers, including Emtee, Nasty C, DJ Tira and Zee Nxumalo. Local powerhouses Oriyano, Killer T, Enzo Ishall, Mzoe7 and Asaph, alongside top DJs Tamuka and Prince Eskhosini, are set to ignite the stage, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere for both locals and international visitors.

For those seeking a nostalgic escape, BAC Leisure will host an Old School Party tonight, headlined by none other than the kings of retro sound, Tony Friday and Kimble Rogers. They will be joined by celebrated DJs Offswag, Etherton B, DJ Masaccre and DJ Smith, spinning timeless anthems from R&B to 90s hip-hop and early 2000s dancehall. This will be the perfect retreat for mature revellers and lovers of vintage vibes.

Bowling enthusiasts, there is good news as a new bowling venue has opened in the host city’s CBD, promising to bring fresh excitement to the city’s leisure scene. The new spot offers not only the thrill of the game but also a relaxed and inviting environment, perfect for unwinding with friends or family. Just a short walk away is Marvericks, a long-time favourite among lovers of snooker and pool. The venue has become a hub for cue sports in the city and during the ZITF period, it is welcoming a diverse crowd of locals and visitors alike.

Inside the ZIEC and private venues, corporate cocktail events are in full swing, with companies hosting clients and partners in relaxed settings designed to nurture post-expo discussions and deepen business relations.

Meanwhile, students and the young at heart can look forward to the Miss Nust pageant on Sunday, a vibrant showcase of youth talent, confidence and campus culture. A dynamic DJ line-up will keep the energy high throughout the event, cementing its place as a highlight of the ZITF weekend for the student community.

The ZITF has also emerged as a vital platform for local artistes to perform, connect and grow their brands. Artistes such as Ma9ine, Asaph Afrika, Mzoe7 and Skhumz the Moonwalker have made appearances throughout the week, blending entertainment with enterprise.

Mzoe7, who was spotted networking at the fair, shared the importance of the ZITF in fostering artiste-corporate collaboration.

“This is one of the biggest ZITF events, and it’s great to host people from all over the world in our beautiful country and city. I’m busy making links with corporates and institutions, creating business relationships,and letting them know more about the brand Mzoe7,” he said.

The presence of artistes and entertainment acts at ZITF, highlights its role not only as an economic catalyst but also as a cultural melting pot. The event brings together businesses, creatives and individuals from across the globe, offering a unique blend of networking, branding and artistic expression.

As the sun sets on each busy day of trade and industry, Bulawayo’s nightlife ensures that the spirit of the ZITF continues well into the evening. With its compelling mix of business and pleasure, the 2025 ZITF is proving once again that economic activity and cultural celebration can thrive side by side, leaving visitors with not just deals, but unforgettable memories.