ZITF: No replacement of guest of honour

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) chairman Mr Busisa Moyo has revealed that there will be no replacement for this year’s guest of honour, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is now not able to attend.

President Kenyatta was set to officially open the trade exhibition on Friday.

However, due to the death of his country’s former president, Mwai Kibaki last Thursday at the age of 90, President Kenyatta is no longer coming.

“Kenya is in mourning following the death of former President Kibaki and as such President Kenyatta is no longer coming.

“Set protocol does not allow for a replacement of a guest of honour. Therefore, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is officiating” said Mr Moyo on the side-lines of a press briefing on Monday.

The country’s prime trade and investment exhibition begins at its traditional venue in Bulawayo on Tuesday under the theme: “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development”.

As of Monday, 428 direct exhibitors had confirmed participation with 44 760 square metres of exhibition space taken up, said Mr Moyo.