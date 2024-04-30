ZITF not just a show, but a vibrant business eco-system for Bulawayo – Busisa Moyo

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair is a vibrant economic ecosystem whose impact extends far beyond its immediate scope, creating positive ripple effects that benefit various sectors in Bulawayo, ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, has said.

By fostering connections, showcasing innovations, and facilitating trade, the ZITF plays a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

The trade jamboree ran from 23-27 April under the theme, “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”.

It created a bustling atmosphere in the city, with hotels, lodges, food outlets, and the transport sector all witnessing brisk business.

The vibrant event serves as more than just a show—it’s an economic ecosystem that generates significant spin-offs for other sectors, Mr Moyo told a post-exhibition media briefing on Sunday.

By fostering connections, stimulating commerce, and showcasing innovations, the ZITF contributes to Zimbabwe’s economic vitality, he added

“ZITF is not just a show but a vibrant ecosystem that benefits the entire city of Bulawayo from the events that are spread out,” said Mr Moyo.

“There are multiple benefits from airlines increasing frequencies, businesses such as restaurants, lodges and the transport sector recording brisk businesses. These are major spin-off benefits. The amount of food consumed increased. There are other shows centered on ZITF in which we are not directly involved such as the Bulawayo Shutdown musical concert which was oversubscribed taking advantage of what ZITF does.

“So, ZITF is an economy that benefits the city and the country and is not just a show,” said Mr Moyo.

He added, “One of the remarkable features of the annual ZITF show is its convening power. This year, this was demonstrated by numerous complementary events that were held on the sidelines of the exhibition and served as an extension of the multiple conversations derived from the overall theme,” he added.

Mr Moyo said customer sentiment has been positive with various stakeholders being impressed with the size of the show, quality of exhibits, connections made and international participation.

“Over the next week, our teams will be working on reconciliations and compiling customer sentiment received via our various feedback mechanisms. This data will feed into our 2024 planning to ensure that we deliver yet another successful and impressive trade show.”