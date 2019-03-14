ZITF responds to demand. . .Increases exhibition space, 85% snapped up

Business Editor

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has increased exhibition space for this year’s showcase to 50 380 square metres from 49 307 square metres in 2018 in response to growing demand for bookings.

ZITF Company acting general manager, Mr Nicholas Ndebele, said 380 exhibitors, including nine foreign entities, have already registered their participation with 85 percent of space booked.

“The strong demand for exhibition space is particularly encouraging, with several companies increasing their space from what they occupied the previous year,” he said.

“ZITF 2019 is likely to maintain a growth trajectory set by the 2018 edition that recorded the highest exhibitor numbers in the past five years.”

This year’s showcase will be held from 23 to 27 April under the theme “Propagating Industrial Growth Through Trade and Investment”, a rallying call to further explore and cement synergies to promote trade and investment.

The event coincides with ZITF Company’s 60th anniversary.

Although demand for space was high, Mr Ndebele said foreign interest remains subdued with only nine country organisations recorded so far compared to 15 at the same time last year. Among these are Botswana, Kenya, Zambia, Japan, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique and Ethiopia.

Mr Ndebele said the ZITF Company was already seized with engaging different stakeholders to assist with preparedness and ensure exhibitors get full value from the event.

The company has already done engagements in Harare and will be holding similar meetings in Bulawayo.

Mr Ndebele (43) is a business development specialist with over 15 years of multi-sectoral experience gained in the commercial and non-profit sectors.

He has been with the ZITF Company as acting general manager for the past seven months following the resignation of Mrs Nomathemba Ndlovu.

Mr Ndebele has worked as a sales executive responsible for driving sales of exhibition space, events, stand design and building.

Prior to joining ZITF, he worked for three years in the financial services sector as an account manager responsible for sales at Old Mutual. For a period of eight years, Mr Ndebele worked in the non-governmental sector responsible for sales and distribution before joining Telecel Zimbabwe as an account manager for four years. He was part of the team that introduced the Telecash brand.

A holder of a Masters Degree in Marketing (Nust), Masters in Business Administration (MSU), Bachelor of Business Studies (UZ) and diplomas in Public Relations and Business Management, Mr Ndebele is studying towards a PhD with a South African university.

He has a passion for networking and is a member of professional and business member organisations such as the Bulawayo Chamber of Commerce, Marketers’ Association of Zimbabwe and the Computer Society of Zimbabwe.