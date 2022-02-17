ZITF rolls one-on-one foreign exhibitors campaign

Business Editor

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has embarked on a one-on-one campaign targeting at least 25 foreign exhibitor nations as it builds up momentum towards the forthcoming 62nd edition of the prime showcase slated for 26-30 April 2022 in Bulawayo.

A high-level delegation led by ZITF chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, chief executive officer Dr Nicholas Ndebele and his deputy Ms Stella Nkomo, is in Harare this week meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe to canvass for their participation in the prime annual expo.

Last year Zimbabwe took the lead in the region to successfully host the giant trade expo in September where 11 countries participated in a safe environment despite the disruptive Covid-19 impact.

The theme for this year’s international, multi-sectoral exhibition is: “Rethink, Re-imagine, Re-invent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

This week’s engagements, thus, seek to deliver personal invitation to embassies for exhibits as well as business delegations of buyers, financiers and investors from these countries to participate in the show.

“The meetings will also highlight the benefits of participation in ZITF as well as to magnify the economic diplomacy role played by the show in trade promotion, technology transfer and attracting foreign direct investment,” Ms Nkomo said.

“Over the past two days, we have been to the embassies of Angola, Botswana, DRC, Ghana, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Malawi, Russia, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland and Tanzania.

“The response has been warm and highly encouraging.

In fact, all the embassies visited have confirmed participation in the show either as exhibitors or visitors.

Additionally, all the heads of missions will participate extensively in the diplomats Form scheduled to take place during the show.

“Other countries targeted for this particular round of visits include Canada, Egypt, European Union, Ghana, Germany, India, Italy, Mozambique, Netherlands and the United States of America.”

Ms Nkomo said many of these countries were being approached based on their long-established trade and diplomatic partnerships with Zimbabwe.

She said engagement platforms like the ZITF were crucial in the “next” normal post-Covid era hence their team was stepping up efforts to enhance knowledge sharing and harness the limitless potential of the country’s natural resources and skills force.

“Ultimately, this will allow us to mainstream the development and promotion of regional value chains in our respective economic development action plans,” said Ms Nkomo.

“In that regard, some of the countries we are meeting have demonstrated successful optimisation of agricultural, mining and logistic value chains to improve overall economic growth in recent times.

“They, therefore, have the potential to be new export markets or good source markets for the technology and expertise we need as we relentlessly pursue the objectives of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1.”

During the meetings the ZITF team will also assure foreign dignitaries of the country’s commitment to ensure a safe Covid-19 environment.

As such, all reasonable steps to promote and maintain safe and healthy conditions for participants are being taken and updated, said Ms Nkomo.

The meetings have also been an eye-opener as they allow the team to harvest frank feedback and view the exhibition from the lenses of an international visitor.

“This will allow us to identify and address any developmental areas while simultaneously curating a value adding and immersive exhibition experience for our international participants,” she said.