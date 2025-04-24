ZITF secures US$12million infrastructure funding

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has secured a partner who has agreed to provide US$12 million for the construction of a modern shopping centre at the company’s exhibition site.

The ZITF Company plays a strategic role in Zimbabwe, organising and hosting the country’s premier annual trade exhibition, ZITF, which is a critical platform for investment promotion, business linkages, and policy dialogue. The exhibition provides an ideal platform for potential investors to engage with Zimbabwean businesses and Government officials, showcasing various opportunities across the country’s key sectors. The ZITF Company’s mandate aligns with the national goals of re-industrialisation, economic diversification, and competitiveness.

The coming on board of the funding partner marks a major milestone in the transformation of the ZITF Company’s real estate within the exhibition grounds in Bulawayo into a modern trade and exhibition hub.

This planned emporium is part of a broader redevelopment initiative that includes the construction of a 5 000-seater international convention centre and two hotels: a five-star boutique hotel and a four-star facility.

Once completed, the improved premises will be rebranded to Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), in line with the national vision to promote technological advancement and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

The transformation is embodied in the ZITF Company’s “Visionary Masterplan,” launched in 2023, which outlines the strategic framework to position Bulawayo as Zimbabwe’s premier destination for world-class exhibitions and conferencing.

ZITF Company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo gave an update of this development at the ongoing International Business Conference (IBC) in Bulawayo yesterday.

“I am pleased to announce just very briefly, that last year we unveiled our ambitious plan to upgrade ZITF grounds into a smart exhibition city. And we have made a lot of progress and found a partner to develop a modern shopping centre near the arena area.

They have committed to invest US$12 million into the development of this retail shopping centre.”

Mr Moyo further revealed that expressions of interest have been invited for the development of the proposed convention centre and hotel precinct.

“We have opened up to expressions of interest to develop the convention centre, the four- and five-star hotel precinct also on ZITF grounds, in line with NDS1 (National Development Strategy 1) and the follow-up in NDS2 to upgrade exhibition facilities and the MICE industry, so that we continue to attract high-calibre exhibitions and exhibitors.”

According to the ZITF Company, the envisioned ZICES precinct will include a 5 000-capacity international convention centre, a 500-room hotel directly linked to the centre, and a five-star boutique hotel designed to accommodate visiting heads of state and VIPs. In addition to these anchor developments, over 25 existing structures of historical significance will be preserved and modernised to align with the new architectural vision.

Reflecting on the ZITF Company’s 65th anniversary, Mr Moyo said the milestone celebrates national resilience, economic progress, and a steadfast commitment to industrial advancement.

“More than just a celebration, this Blue Sapphire edition signals our continuous push towards fostering economic transformation, attracting investment and cementing Zimbabwe’s standing in local, regional, and global markets. As an institution dedicated to advancing trade and industrialisation, it is a truly ground-breaking occasion,” he said.

Mr Moyo also highlighted the organisation’s pivotal role in national development.

“The ZITF Company’s role is multifaceted, with a focus on showcasing Zimbabwe’s economic and industrial potential. We project what is happening in Zimbabwe to the world, connect local businesses with global partners, and promote trade and investment opportunities.”

Speaking to an audience that included Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mr Moyo reaffirmed the importance of industrialisation in Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

“It is important to note that industrialisation is the bedrock of sustainable economic growth, and for Zimbabwe to be globally competitive,” he said.

Held under the theme “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence,” the IBC remains Zimbabwe’s premier platform for strategic dialogue, convening policymakers, Government officials, and industry leaders to chart the way forward for sustainable, inclusive growth and enhanced global competitiveness.