ZITF: The only place to be this week

Nqobile Bhebhe and Bongani Ndlovu

IF you are in business and you are not in Bulawayo this week, wherever you are, you are in a wrong place!

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), one of Africa’s premier trade showcases, kicks off tomorrow at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC).

Many start-ups have successfully launched at the fair while countless others have remained afloat due to connections and networks forged at ZITF.

This year’s edition is being held under the theme, “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness” and ends on Saturday.

King Mswati III of Eswatini is expected to officially open the 63rd edition of the event at the ZIEC Main Arena on Friday.

The ZITF is one of the largest intra-regional trade fairs south of the Sahara. It is an annual exhibition which offers exposure to both trade and public visitors, the multi-sectorial, multi-national expo provides a convenient trade hub for the region.

Its location in Bulawayo, the centre of Southern Africa, is at the crossroads of the regional trade and transportation routes.

During ZITF, the city witnesses a hive of activity as Government officials, diplomats, international buyers, nationwide exhibitors and captains of industry, among others, converge for the showcase where business dreams are brought to reality.

Various companies, Government ministries, embassies, the military, the police and prison services are some of the exhibitors that are working on final touches at their stands to be ready for the showcase.

Chronicle yesterday witnessed a hive of activity that was a sign of the paradise of opportunity to come.

The sounds of grinding machines, hammers and nail guns reverberate in all the halls, while painting is being done on some of the exhibitors’ stands.

Some of the international stands that were near completion include that of the European Union which is exhibiting as a bloc for the first time, the United States of America which is making a return and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Telecommunications giants, Econet, NetOne and Liquid are also part of the jamboree with high tech equipment being set up as they have taken up significant space in Hall 4.

Local firms such as Allied Timbers, Macdonald Bricks, ZimTrade, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Airport Company of Zimbabwe are part of the over 500 exhibitors.

Regionally the Zambia Development Agency and the Limpopo Economic Development Agency were some of the exhibitors observed.

In education, a host of universities and colleges such as the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), Midlands State University (MSU), Zimbabwe Defence College and Bindura University of Science Education had stands that were being laid by workers.

Financial institutions such as ZB, FBC, Cabs and AFC Holdings will also be part of the annual showcase.

There was a sight to behold at the Bulawayo Agricultural Show area where the magnificent Red and Grey Brahman and Sentinel cattle relaxed in bovine splendour in pens ready for competition this week.

From the look of things, exhibitors are trying to go in line with the theme, as the stands show that they want to be as innovative as possible so that they get a foothold in the global sphere of commerce.

In the lead-up to the exhibition, captains of industry said they look forward to expanding their networks and establishing new export markets.

The focus on new export markets dovetails with the part of the theme, global competitiveness.

Added to that, the country under its successful economic blueprint, National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1) which, among other measures, seeks to develop an export-led economy, is fuelling massive business growth.

To buttress the business aspect of the exhibition, the ZITF Company has lined up an array of high-profile business conferences at this year’s edition that seek to unlock the country’s economic growth opportunities.

Over the years, ZITF has been shifting focus to national branding and economic diplomacy over and above hosting high-level conferences during the exhibition as it positions itself to be a leading platform in facilitating investment.

The trade showcase has been introducing high-level business conferences that attract top business executives on the African continent and beyond.

Topping the roster is the long-running international business conference hosted in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative Forum which has become a flagship platform. Vice-President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga will deliver the keynote address.

Key highlights of the forum include Globalisation: Celebrating Zimbabwe’s Success and Unlocking Economic Growth, Opportunities, exploring capital markets as a Source of Investment Resources for Industrialisation and Zimbabwe’s Trade Climate: Overview and Sector-Specific Export Strategies to Enhance Competitiveness.

The Business Leaders Roundtable’s thrust would be on Leveraging Zimbabwe’s Competitive Advantages for Global Market Participation.

A panel discussion is expected to focus on Economic Dominance: A Product of Transformative Innovation.

Over 600 delegates are expected to attend the conference with a powerful speaker line-up consisting of government, academia, and development as well as private and public sector representatives.

Confirmed speakers include representatives from the European Union, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, African Development Bank (AfDB), Zimbabwe Development Agency (ZIDA), ZimTrade, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), among other private sector players.

Zimbabwe Newspapers 1980 Limited (Zimpapers), the country’s largest integrated media company is hosting a Tourism and Hospitality Industry Meet Tertiary conference today under the theme “Rethinking the future, tackling the skills gap.”

The conference will be headlined by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, Environment, Climate and Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka and the president of Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Mr Farai Chimba.

Another engagement in its second edition is the Connect Africa Symposium set for Thursday held under the theme

“Unlocking Africa’s Potential: Innovation, Competitiveness and Sustainable Development.”

The symposium, which is expected to be attended by over 300 delegates from across the region, will also be headlined by VP Chiwenga.

According to the programme, African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretary general, Mr Wamkele Mene, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Zimbabwe economic advisor, Mr Ojijo Odhiambo, representatives from the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Kenyan National Chamber of Commerce are due to attend.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Industry and Commerce Minister, Dr Sekai Nzenza and Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka who is the Zimbabwe Convenor for NEPAD are also listed at key speakers.

The ZITF Diplomat’s Forum organised in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade will run under the theme “Crafting a Global Landscape of Resilience and Innovation: Strategies for International Competitiveness.”

Over 200 members of the diplomatic corps, development body representatives as well as business leaders are expected to be in attendance.

Another gathering is the ZNCC Business Luncheon – a platform for business leaders to engage policymakers on the cooperation modalities necessary for a free flow of business in the region and endeavour to lay down a sustainable path towards economic growth.