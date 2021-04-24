ZITF: Time for Bulawayo to shine again

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the country’s premier international trade and investment showcase, is back. The ZITF Company board chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said the annual trade expo which was cancelled last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held from 20 to 23 July under strict Covid-19 health protocols.

“The ZITF Company board and management wishes to advise all stakeholders that His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe has approved the hosting of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair from 20th to 23rd July 2021,” said Mr Moyo.

This year’s international trade and investment showcase is being held under the theme “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.”

Mr Moyo said this year’s theme locates the ZITF at the centre of multi-stakeholder engagement in forging innovative and sustainable business models.

“The ZITF 2021 presents an ideal platform for stakeholders to converge and rebuild business while navigating the contours of the new normal which has become largely buttressed by technology,” said Mr Moyo.

He said in preparing for the exhibition, all steps will be taken to promote and maintain safe and healthy conditions for the participants.

Stakeholders this year should brace for strict health and safety protocols, modified venue layouts, more digital and hybrid meeting platforms and an emphasis on numbers managements.

Last year’s event which was set for 21 to 25 April, had attracted seven countries and the ZITF company had sold 94 percent of the exhibition space. It is our fervent hope that most of the exhibitors who had paid to participate at last year’s fair, will participate this year.

We want to once again challenge Bulawayo as the host city to take advantage of this trade showcase to market itself as the country’s investment destination of choice.

The city’s advantage is that the fair presents an opportunity for the city fathers to physically show exhibitors what the city is offering in terms of investment incentives.

Bulawayo should, therefore, be very aggressive in its marketing drive and organise business meetings even outside the four days of the fair as well as conduct tours to market the city. The city should regain its status as the country’s industrial hub and this is only possible if it is able to attract new investors in industry.