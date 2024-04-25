ZITF to construct 5 000 seater conference centre; two hotels

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company has announced plans to modernize the trade exhibition site that will see the construction of a 5 000 seater conference centre, two hotels, one a five star and another a four star.

The project will also see the of a state of the art sports centre as well as an all weather stadium.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce held at a city hotel on Wednesday evening, ZITF company board chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said the transformation of the site is expected to cost around US$300 million dollars.

“The Honourable Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu took me to President Mnangagwa to present this vision and the President told us that he does not want to hold on to things he sees on a computer and also said this vision must become a reality in our lifetime. That means it must be done during our tenure so I am sure we have a rough idea when this vision must come to life,” said Mr Moyo.